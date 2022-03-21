Satellogic joins hands with HFX to equip Ukraine with satellite tasking capabilities

Mar. 21, 2022 10:20 AM ETSATLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Satellogic (SATL -2.4%) collaborates with Washington-based Halifax International Security Forum to provide the Ukrainian government with a Dedicated Satellite Constellation, a fleet of satellites over a specific area.
  • Halifax International Security Forum is an independent, non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to strengthening strategic cooperation among democratic nations.
  • The Dedicated Satellite Constellation service is designed to democratize access to space, enabling Geospatial Intelligence autonomy for advanced national security. It is a flexible and affordable satellite-as-a-service model that delivers modernized capabilities without costly investments in infrastructure, launches, and operations,” stated Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder
