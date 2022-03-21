Hexo price target lowered at Cantor amid ongoing uncertainty
- HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO -3.3%) is trading lower in the morning hours on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated the Neutral rating and lowered its price target on the Canadian licensed producer, citing two major uncertainties.
- The stock could generate “meaningful” gains if the management can execute its turnaround plan and rival Tilray (TLRY) doesn’t convert its convertible notes and buys the entire float simultaneously, the analyst Pablo Zuanic opines as he remains on the sidelines.
- Citing lower sales estimates and higher share count, the analyst lowered the per share target to C$0.75 from C$0.90 to imply a downside of ~1% to the last close.
- Commenting on the company’s Q2 FY22 results, Zuanic points out that the 29% decline in Redecan sales and the sharp market share loss in QB province in two years (to 12% from 32%) “reflect the execution risk with this stock.”
- Early this month, Hexo (HEXO) announced a strategic deal with Tilray (TLRY) as part of its efforts to restructure the debt.