Cathie Wood’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) dropped 5.1% in early morning trading as the exchange traded fund is weighed down by Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which has cratered 16.1%.

Wood’s ARKF has the highest weighted holding in SHOP compared to any other exchange traded fund on the market, as the fund has an 8.99% holding in the multinational e-commerce giant. Moreover, SHOP is ARKF’s third-largest holding.

ARKF, which is actively managed, provides investors exposure to the domestic and foreign equity market, where businesses are engaged in the theme of financial technology.

Not only has ARKF struggled in 2022, but the ETF is also now -55.5% from its record high of $64.49 a share, dating back to Feb. 16, 2021. ARKF now trades at $28.10 a share.

Shopify starts the trading day against a wall of sellers after having its best week in 2022 last week. SHOP struggles as growth names remain under pressure, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) sliding 1.1% early on.

Year-to-date price action: ARKF -30.1% and SHOP -52.2%.

ARKF is not the only fund of Wood’s that has faced market challenges. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) continues to suffer as two-thirds of its holdings fell to 52-week trading lows last week.