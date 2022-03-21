Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was named a new best idea at Piper Sandler as the firm sees a "modest, if any" impact on Natera's P&L from matters talked about in the Hindenburg short report.

Piper Sandler spoke to a "key opinion leader" on Friday who said the short report likely "grossly embellished" what happens in the lab industry and a former NTRA employee that said the company didn't cross "legal barriers" that he know of, according to Piper analyst David Westenberg.

"Although we think the stock has meaningful headline risk and potentially some legal overhang, we think Natera's underlying business, particularly Signatera, is too valuable for the stock to be trading below 3.5x our 2024 revenue estimates, and we name Natera our best idea," Westenberg, who has an overweight rating on the stock and cut his price target to $70 from $80, wrote in a note.

Natera shares have dropped 28% since March 8, the day before Hindenburg released a new short report on the diagnostics testing company, alleging the company's revenue growth has been "fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices." Natera shares ticked down 0.8% in trading on Monday.

Natera responded to the "misleading" Hindenburg report, saying that it disagreed with the accuracy of the report and that it was a attempt to make a quick profit by the short seller.

On March 10, the company held a conference call to address the short report and several analysts came out in defense of the Natera and the shares staged a comeback, rebounding 16% that day.

Also see from last week, Natera jumped as lead independent director makes $5M investment.