Warner Music to acquire Qanawat Music expanding MENA presence
Mar. 21, 2022 10:35 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Warner Music (WMG -3.4%) entered into an agreement to acquire Qanawat Music, music distributor in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), thereby expanding its presence across the region and Qanawat Music becoming the company's key local distributor, as cited by Market Screener.
- Qanawat Music, with presence in Dubai, Cairo and Casablanca, and offers its services in 20+ countries across the region, will operate as a standalone company under the Warner Music Group umbrella.
- The recorded music market in the Middle East and North Africa is one of the fastest growing in the world.
- Warner Music had opened its Middle East affiliate, headquartered in Beirut in 2018; in 2020, the company completed its investment in Rotana Music, the Arab world's leading independent record label.