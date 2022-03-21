Boeing (NYSE:BA -5.3%) is the Dow Jones' biggest decliner after one of the company's passenger planes operated by China Eastern Airlines with 132 people aboard crashed in southern China.

The 737-800 NG model that crashed in China is not a 737 MAX and has an excellent safety record in 25 years of operation, Paul Hayes, director of air safety and insurance at Cirium, told Bloomberg.

China Eastern Flight MU5735 reportedly sank more than 25K feet in the span of just over two-and-a-half minutes, but NG models had just 0.07 fatal crashes per million flights as of 2019, according to aviation safety tracker AirSafe.com.

China Eastern, which operates ~130 737-800 jets and began taking delivery of the aircraft in 2009, reportedly says it will ground all 737-800 flights.

But given Boeing's problems with the 737 MAX, the concern is that consumers may not want to fly on any 737 model until the cause of the China Eastern crash is determined not to be a design or manufacturing issue, so isolating the cause of the crash will be critical, Cowen analysts say.

Because the plane went down in a wooded area as opposed to over the ocean, it should be easier to recover the cockpit voice recorder, which should provide important data on what went wrong, Cowen says.

Shares of top supplier Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR -5.6%) are down almost as much as Boeing; some Boeing suppliers also trade lower, including TDG -1.4% and HXL -1%.

