A pair of studies from the CDC found that those who received a COVID-19 booster shot were much less likely to be hospitalized or die compared to those who were unvaccinated or only received a primary vaccine series.

In the first study, published in the MMWR, receiving two or three doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine -- such as those made by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA -2.5%) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE +0.0%)/BioNTech (BNTX -1.2%) was associated with a 90% risk reduction for COVID-19–associated mechanical ventilation or death.

Those who received three doses when the Omicron variant was prevalent saw risk reduction of 94%.

The second study, also published in MMWR, found that in January, unvaccinated adults and those with only a primary series of vaccination, were 12 and three times as likely to be hospitalized, respectively, as those who received booster or additional doses.

Other vaccine names: AstraZeneca (AZN +0.9%), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ +0.8%), and Novavax (NVAX -5.0%).

A U.S. FDA advisory panel in early April will meet to discuss potential additional booster shots.