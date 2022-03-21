Hour Loop stock continues rally, shares up 52% over IPO price

Mar. 21, 2022 10:43 AM ETHOURBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Hour Loop (HOUR) stock continued last week’s rally into Monday, climbing 13% in early morning action to trade 52% over its initial public offering price of $4 per share.

Shares opened at $5.66 and last changed hands at $6.07 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. The stock has shot up 100% over the past five sessions.

Hour Loop went public on Jan. 7, with the stock hitting an all-time high of $10.33. The stock trended downward soon after, reaching a 52-week low of $1.88 on Feb. 24, but has been gaining ground since early March.

The e-commerce platform raised $6M for its initial public offering, pricing 1.5M shares at $4 per share.

Hour Loop specializes in selling gift items such as figurines, cookware and toys on-line. The company generates most of its revenue as a third-party reseller on Amazon and Walmart.com. It also sells merchandise through its website hourloop.com

