Viasat (VSAT +0.6%) and Inmarsat have come to a deal with the UK government meant to grease the wheels toward the combination of the two satellite companies.

In the deal, which involves commitments ranging for 3-5 years, the companies commit to increase research and development spending in the UK by 30%, to use UK suppliers, and to maintain core operations and ownership of Inmarsat's current fleet in the UK.

They're also committing to preserve Inmarsat's brand with a focus on maritime customers; create a UK board with authority over key strategic decisions; and build a global international business headquarters in London.

Viasat will also maintain a previously announced plan to invest £300 million (about $395.6 million) in the UK over a 10-15 year period, with at least £75 million of that coming within five years of closing the deal.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that our combination with Inmarsat supports the UK's National Space Strategy with additional investment and job creation," says Viasat CEO Rick Baldridge.

Viasat had agreed in November to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion.

The UK was pushing back on the deal last month in search of firmer commitments with the two companies.