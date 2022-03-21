Tullow to exercise preemption rights in Kosmos / Occidental deal

Mar. 21, 2022 10:50 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)OXY, TUWLFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

Image of the flag of Ghana. Series "Africa"

Igor Ilnitckii/iStock via Getty Images

  • Monday, Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) received notice from Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF) that they intend to exercise pre-emption rights in relation to the sale of Occidental's (OXY) assets in Ghana.
  • A similar pre-emption transaction with PetroSA is ongoing.
  • As a result of the two transactions, Kosmos (KOS) expects to receive $128m in proceeds, reduce production guidance for 2022 by 4kboe/d, and reduce capex guidance by $30m.
  • Kosmos (KOS) has been buy-rated at Goldman for some time, and favorable timing of the Occidental (OXY) transaction should provide a tailwind to results in 2022.
