PayPal, Venmo hike fees on crypto trades of under $200 - Fox Business
Mar. 21, 2022 10:53 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)BTC-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, BCH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor14 Comments
- In an effort to remove the "complexity of percentage-based calculations for the consumer," PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Venmo on Monday have raised fees on cryptocurrency trades of up to $200, a PayPal spokesperson told Fox Business during an interview.
- "This change is part of our ongoing commitment to provide transparency, ease of understanding and clarity to our customers," the spokesperson explained to Fox Business.
- Specifically, trades in the range of $1-4.99 will incur a charge of $0.49, while trades between $5-25 will be charged $0.99. Trades between $25-75 will be hit with a $1.99 fee and trades between $75-200 will be charged $2.49. Trades that total more than $200 have not been subject to fee hikes.
- Keep in mind that PayPal (PYPL) and Venmo users in the U.S. can transact with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD).
- Previously, (April 20, 2021) PayPal launched crypto trading on its Venmo app.