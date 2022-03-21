PayPal, Venmo hike fees on crypto trades of under $200 - Fox Business

PayPal phone

bizoo_n/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • In an effort to remove the "complexity of percentage-based calculations for the consumer," PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Venmo on Monday have raised fees on cryptocurrency trades of up to $200, a PayPal spokesperson told Fox Business during an interview.
  • "This change is part of our ongoing commitment to provide transparency, ease of understanding and clarity to our customers," the spokesperson explained to Fox Business.
  • Specifically, trades in the range of $1-4.99 will incur a charge of $0.49, while trades between $5-25 will be charged $0.99. Trades between $25-75 will be hit with a $1.99 fee and trades between $75-200 will be charged $2.49. Trades that total more than $200 have not been subject to fee hikes.
  • Keep in mind that PayPal (PYPL) and Venmo users in the U.S. can transact with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD).
  • Previously, (April 20, 2021) PayPal launched crypto trading on its Venmo app.
