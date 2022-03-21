After a sharp rise following the U.S. approval of its seizure therapy Ztalmy last week, Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS -11.7%) has recorded its biggest intra-day loss in nearly a month on Monday in reaction to its worse-than-expected Q4 2021 financials.

After a ~1% YoY decline, revenue for the quarter stood at $1.5M falling short of Street forecasts by as much as ~$2.0M. The company recognized $1.5M of contract revenue from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) as part of the development activities of IV ganaxolone in refractory status epilepticus.

Meanwhile, the net loss for the quarter climbed ~62% YoY to $28.3M, driven by ~77% YoY and ~38% YoY jump in G&A expenses and R&D costs that reached $10.6M and $18.0M, respectively.

For 2022, the company projects $7M – $10M of BARDA revenue, while the consensus estimates indicate $17.9M revenue for Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS) this year. Announcing the FDA approval of Ztalmy, the company announced on Friday, it would launch the product in July 2022 through a designated specialty pharmacy.

As previously announced, Marinus (MRNS) outlined its delayed timelines for several clinical studies. In February, the management warned there would be six-month delays for the Phase 2 RESET trial and Phase 3 RAISE II trial in status epilepticus.

With the earnings release, the company said that the enrollment of the two studies will begin in H2 2022 and H1 2023, respectively. Topline data from Phase 2 RESET trial is expected by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Phase 3 RAISE trial in refractory status epilepticus, the company said it moved up the resupply of clinical trial materials to May 2022. Topline data from the study are expected in H2 2023, as previously disclosed.