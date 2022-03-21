Containerboard pricing stays in an uptrend in positive development for International Paper and WestRock

The containerboard sector saw a positive update from Fastmarkets RISI on March pricing for packaging and Kraft paper grade products.

Bank of America's containerboard breakdown: "This month's commentary regarding domestic market conditions pointed to generally healthy demand patterns as well as continued mentions of ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. While supply / availability has improved since late 2021, major domestic box producers in North America pointed to steady-to-strong demand in Q1 as well as still extended backlogs / delivery times. On the export front, prices were mostly stable (save for to China), though respondents suggested upward movement was expected in coming months."

Persistent inflation and steady-to-strong demand support are seen supporting even more boxboard prices, potentially as early as April.

Bank of America maintained a favorable stance on paper and containerboard stocks in general. Overweight ratings on International Paper Company (IP -1.2%) and WestRock Company (WRK -1.8%) were maintained by the firm.

