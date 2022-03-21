Meihua sees stock hit 52-week low, shares trade 39% below IPO price

Mar. 21, 2022

IPO icon hologram on low, wide angle view of glass and steel contemporary skyscrapers in financial downtown. The concept of success in exceeding business opportunities. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Chinese medical products company Meihua (MHUA) saw its stock hit a 52-week low early Monday, with shares trading 39% below the initial public offering price.

Shares opened at $6.58 and plunged to a 52-week low of $6.12 in early trading before rebounding to last change hands at $6.43, down 4% from the previous session, at around 11:00 a.m. ET.

Meihua held a downsized IPO on Feb. 16, with shares soaring during its first day of trading to close at $12.92, which would mark a 52-week high, after pricing at $10. The stock has declined steadily since.

The maker of disposable medical devices and hospital supplies offered 3.6M shares at $10 per share, raising gross proceeds of $36M. The IPO was downsized from an earlier proposal. In February, Meihua had filed to offer 5M shares in the range of $9 to $11.

