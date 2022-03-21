S&P Global to redeem certain outstanding senior notes in April

Mar. 21, 2022 11:21 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • S&P Global (SPGI -1.4%) to redeem 5.000% Senior Notes due 2022, 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 on April 20, 2022.
  • The Notice calls for the redemption of all of the outstanding Notes (the "Redemption") on April 20, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").
  • The redemption price for each series of the Notes will be equal to the outstanding principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • As of March 21, ~$52.05M of the 2022 Notes, ~$246.98M of the 4.750% 2025 Notes and ~$286.67M of the 4.000% 2025 Notes was outstanding.
  • On March 21, 2022, following the expiration of the Early Tender Time, the company accepted for purchase and settled Notes in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.6B.
