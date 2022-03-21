Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) is testing Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad Pros for check-ins at Norman Y. Mineta International Airport in San Jose, California, Fast Company reports.

The Apple (AAPL) tablets are being field tested as part of a broader technology push by Alaska that not only allows passengers to hand over checked bags once they've been tagged, but also let international flyers check in using facial recognition as opposed to showing passports, boarding passes and the like.

In an interview with the news outlet, Scott Brodrick, Manager, Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple, said having Alaska Airlines (ALK) trial the iPad Pro made sense as it can "transform into any tool you need it to be.”

Apple (AAPL) has continued to push its hardware further into the enterprise, and adoption may increase as it uses its own custom chips in its product portfolio.

Last month, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers noted that the Mac could see further adoption in the enterprise due to productivity increases due to Apple's M1 chips and its ability to have a common silicon and operating system platform across its product portfolio.

The latest iPad Pro, introduced in April 2021, also uses Apple's (AAPL) M1 chip.

Apple (AAPL) shares were up nearly 1% to $165.40 in early Monday trading, while Alaska (ALK) shares fell more than 2% to $53.93.

Last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Apple (AAPL) is still the top tech stock after the Federal Reserve gave a "bright green light" to own oversold tech stocks.