Huron CEO James Roth to retire

  • Huron (NASDAQ:HURN) said CEO James Roth will retire on Dec. 31 after a 20-year career with the company.
  • Roth will become vice chairman on HURN's board and continue in a non-executive capacity.
  • Effective Jan. 1, 2023, HURN president and COO Mark Hussey will succeed Roth.
  • Hussey will continue to serve as president. He will also join HURN's board.
  • Roth was a founder of HURN in 2002 and served as CEO since 2009.
  • With over 30 years of senior leadership experience, Hussey served as HURN's president and COO since Feb. 2019.
