Huron CEO James Roth to retire
Mar. 21, 2022 11:36 AM ETHuron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Huron (NASDAQ:HURN) said CEO James Roth will retire on Dec. 31 after a 20-year career with the company.
- Roth will become vice chairman on HURN's board and continue in a non-executive capacity.
- Effective Jan. 1, 2023, HURN president and COO Mark Hussey will succeed Roth.
- Hussey will continue to serve as president. He will also join HURN's board.
- Roth was a founder of HURN in 2002 and served as CEO since 2009.
- With over 30 years of senior leadership experience, Hussey served as HURN's president and COO since Feb. 2019.