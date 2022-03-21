Alexco Resources (AXU +2.9%) says COVID-19 cases at its Keno Hill mine, exacerbated by supply chain interruptions that slowed maintenance activities at site, has reduced the company's silver production during Q1.

Alexco says the COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions reduced development rates, ore extraction and ultimately silver production in the early parts of 2022, with the miner now estimating Q1 silver production of 75K-100K oz. with the vast majority occurring in March; Alexco produced nearly 101K oz. of silver in the year-earlier quarter.

Alexco forecasts Q2 silver production of 450K-550K oz. and says it will provide full-year guidance on May 12.

"The early part of 2022 was a very challenging time for us at site... Much of that is behind us now, and we are close to finally achieving what we have been working towards for the past 18 months," Chairman and CEO Clynton Nauman said.

The company's average silver price in Q4 was $23.29/oz, below the full-year average of $25.17/oz.

Alexco Resources reported a Q4 adjusted loss of C$0.04 on revenues of C$3.2M.