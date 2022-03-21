Property and casualty insurer Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and its subsidiaries' credit ratings got upgraded at Moody's Investor Services, citing a stable outlook.

AGO stock rises 2% in midday trading Monday.

The insurance financial strength ("IFS") ratings of Assured Guaranty Municipal and Assured Guaranty U.K. got upgraded to A1 from A2. The IFS rating of Assured Guaranty (AGO) also got upped to A2 from A3. The rating agency also upgraded the long-term issuer rating of AGO to Baa1 from Baa2 and lifted the senior and junior subordinated debt ratings of Assured Guaranty U.S. and Assured Guaranty Municipal.

Moody's cited AGO's improved credit profile after the "resolution of its exposure to the general obligation bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and limited expected volatility among its remaining Puerto Rico exposures.”

Furthermore, resumed growth of Assured Guaranty Municipal's insured portfolio is “expected to support the firm’s earnings profile going forward, particularly without the drag of loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred on defaulted Puerto Rico exposures over the past several years,” Moody's noted. Also, "AGM’s ability to organically generate significant capital through premium and investment earnings make its credit profile resilient to a broad range of stress scenarios.”

For its common stock, SA's Quant Rating as well as Wall Street Analysts view AGO as a Strong Buy.

In February, Assured Guaranty raised its dividend to $0.25 per share.