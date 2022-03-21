Sony to acquire Raymond's Haven game studio
Mar. 21, 2022 11:57 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SONY -0.8%) has a deal to acquire Montreal-based Haven Entertainment Studios, its 18th studio acquisition.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- Sony had invested in the founding of Haven, formed by developer Jade Raymond, co-creator of the popular Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs franchises and builder of Ubisoft's Toronto studio.
- Haven is working on a new live service experience for Sony's PlayStation "built upon a systemic and evolving world focused on delivering freedom, thrill, and playfulness."
- “Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent, and we’re delighted to welcome them into PlayStation as our first game development studio in Canada,” says Sony's Jim Ryan.
- Just prior to founding Haven in March 2021, Raymond had joined Google's Stadia project working on original games, prior to Google announcing it would wind down the effort.