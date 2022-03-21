Trump says Putin is a different person than he was before

Mar. 21, 2022

  • Former President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be a different person than he was when Trump was in charge.
  • "He's a different person than he was," Trump said in an interview on Fox Business.  "He just doesn't seem to be the same person I was dealing with."
  • "The fact is what he's doing is a human tragedy," Trump said. "There has not been anything like this, in a sense maybe ever, but certainly since World War II."
