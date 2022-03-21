The war in Ukraine and the related geopolitical consequences continued to roil markets during Monday's midday action. As part of this process, a spike in aluminum prices sparked a double-digit percentage move in Alcoa (NYSE:AA).

Turning to more mundane Wall Street headlines, Blackberry (BB) got a lift from an analyst's upgrade.

On the downside, PayPal (PYPL) was weighed down by a report that it was raising fees for smaller cryptocurrency transactions. At the same time, earnings news sent Graphite Bio (GRPH) tumbling.

Gainers

Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) rallied in intraday trading as aluminum prices surged. The commodity advanced more than 5% in early trading after Australia banned exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia.

Amid concerns about aluminum supplies, AA advanced 10% in midday action.

BlackBerry (BB) represented another notable gainer in intraday action, bolstered by an analyst's upgrade. Arguing that the stock's "valuation had normalized," RBC raised its rating on BB to Sector Perform from Underperform.

With RBC removing its bearish opinion, BB rallied about 3% in intraday action.

Decliners

Word of a price increase related to cryptocurrency sent PayPal (PYPL) lower in midday trading, with shares falling by about 3%. A report from Fox Business said PYPL, and its Venmo unit, have raised fees for crypto trades of under $200.

Graphite Bio (GRPH) also saw midday weakness, dragged down by earnings news. The stock plunged nearly 15% after the gene-editing company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter.

GRPH also revealed that it had $378.7M in cash and cash equivalents. This figure gives the company a cash runway into Q4 of 2024.

