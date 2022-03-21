A strike that began overnight at Chevron's (CVX +1.2%) Richmond oil refinery in California is unlikely to raise fuel prices as long as operations are unaffected, AAA's Devin Gladden told Reuters, but that would change with any disruption to the plant's gasoline and diesel units until operations return to normal.

Plant managers began taking over operations staffed by union workers on Sunday evening after a walkout by more than 500 United Steelworkers members at the 245K bbl/day refinery.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures (NYSEARCA:UGA) +4.5% at $3.385/gal, but Gladden said the spike is due mostly to reports that European Union officials are weighing a ban of Russian petroleum imports for its invasion of Ukraine.

California has some of the highest fuel prices in the U.S., with unleaded regular gasoline on Monday selling for $5.86/gal and diesel for $6.26/gal, according to AAA.

Pointing to the stock's strong YTD performance, J.P. Morgan recently downgraded Chevron to a Sell rating.