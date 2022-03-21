As is usual with an acquisition announcement, Alleghany (NYSE:Y) stock, the business to be acquired, is surging almost to the acquisition price. But in a switch to the typical market reaction, shares in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B +2.0%) (NYSE:BRK.A +1.9%), the acquirer, are also rising.

Early on Monday, Berkshire (BRK.B) agreed to acquire specialty insurance firm Alleghany (Y) for $848.02 per share in cash. Alleghany stock recently traded at $844.90.

Oftentimes, stocks of the acquirer will fall after they announce a big acquisition. In many cases, an acquirer will pay in its own shares, which automatically dilutes the holdings of existing shareholders and may hurt earnings per share. That's not the case here, as Berkshire (BRK.B) is paying in cash and has enough funds on hand to make an almost $12B purchase. At Dec. 31, 2021, the conglomerate led by Warren Buffett held more than $140B of cash and short-term securities on its balance sheet.

In addition, there's the execution risk of whether the transaction will actually occur and how well the adept the acquirer is expected to be in absorbing the new business.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith described the deal as "a good use of excess cash, accretive to earnings," adds ~$14B of insurance float to Berkshire (BRK.B), and gives the company a high-quality specialty insurer and reinsurer.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has been whittling away at its pile of cash. The acquisition comes after the company spent more than $5B on boosting its stake in Occidental (OXY) in the past month.

In addition, Meredith doesn't expect the acquisition to slow Berkshire's (BRK.B) stock repurchase activity. During Q4, the company bought back $6.9B of its shares.