Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II started at outperform at Northland ahead of Alvotech merger
Mar. 21, 2022 12:27 PM ETOaktree Acquisition Corp. II (OACB)ABBVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Northland has initiated SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB -0.3%) with an outperform rating ahead of its planned merger with Icelandic biotech Alvotech.
- The acquisition, announced in December, values Alvotech at $2.25B.
- Northland has a $15 price target (~51% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Tim Chiang noted that Alvotech is focused exclusively on biosimilars and the company just settled a patent dispute with AbbVie (ABBV +0.2%), which will allow it to launch AVT02, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), in 2023.
- In January, Alvotech announced an upsized commitment of private placement of around $175M for the transaction.