Boeing cuts loss after Morgan Stanley says grounding risk to earnings is not significant

Boeing (BA -3.7%) pared its loss from earlier in the day after analysts say regulatory risk from a crash early in the day in China may not be as great as initially feared.

Morgan Stanley noted that the Boeing 737 NG does not have the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System software issues that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft faced. That makes the two previous 737 MAX crashes that occurred unrelated to today's 737-800 crash of a China Eastern Airlines (CEA -6.3%) jet. Furthermore, the 737-800 is pointed out to be out of production already as Boeing transitioned to the production of the 737 MAX.

Analyst Kristine Liwag: "Considering the historical positive safety record of the Boeing 737 NG family and since the aircraft is out of production, we do not see significant risk to Boeing numbers. However, the China Eastern Airlines crash underscores the regulatory risks facing Boeing. A grounding of the 737 NG aircraft in China could slow down return of the aircraft’s aftermarket. Also, even if the crash is unrelated to the MAX, we would not be surprised if the return of the 737 MAX in China pushes to the right."

Shares of China Eastern Airlines (CEA -6.3%) and China Southern Airlines Company (ZNH -4.0%) have also cut into their earlier drops.