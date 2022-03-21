With cruise operations resuming, will Carnival's FQ1 earnings cruise the stock price higher?
Mar. 21, 2022 12:46 PM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Global cruise line company, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (compared to $26M in year ago quarter).
- Over the last 2 years, CCL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- With 68% of its fleet capacity operating as of FY21 end, Carnival's quarterly performance is set to benefit from resumption of operations.
- Booking volumes for future are also seen higher than 4Q21 volumes; in its Q4 earnings, the company provided its expectations to have its full fleet back in operation as follows:
- "Booking volumes continue to build for the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023 and we are achieving those early bookings with strong demand and pricing. Cumulative advanced bookings for 2H22 and 1H23 are at the higher end of historical ranges and at higher prices, with or without FCCs, normalized for bundled packages, as compared to 2019 sailings," president & CEO Arnold Donald stated in CCL's Q4 earnings.
- Recently, the company commenced construction on its new mega ship - Carnival Jubilee; it is set to debut in November 2023 and sail cruises to the Caribbean from Galveston, Texas.
- Ahead of its earnings update, Jefferies is cautious on Carnival as analysts revised estimates to reflect rising fuel costs which should materially temper near-term operating results.
- While investors would be anxious to see the company's outlook for the year amid recovering holidays among consumers, of the 20 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock 6 have a Strong Buy while 9 have a Hold rating.