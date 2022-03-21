eHealth downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Mar. 21, 2022 12:38 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTHfell 4% in early Monday trading as Citigroup analyst downgraded the stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating.
  • The financial services provider received a price target of $15/share from Citigroup, down from their previous price target of $37/share. The lowered target price, however, implies a potential upside of 13.29% from stock's last close.
  • On Mar. 10, Seeking Alpha's Quant System warned that eHealth stock is at the high risk of performing badly given inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other financials stocks:
  • eHealth shares fell 21% after reporting its fourth quarter earnings at -$1.45, missing consensus by $1.94. 
