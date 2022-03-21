Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) -3.8% and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) -7.1% shares are falling in midday trading Monday after Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded the stocks to Hold from Buy.

The downgrades come as affordability headwinds are reaching cycle highs in 2022 in a backdrop of inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policy and geopolitical tensions, Ng wrote in a note to clients.

Ng laid out his concerns regarding a slowdown in rest and recreation activity, particularly bigger ticket and discretionary categories. Meanwhile, ~40% of Fortune Brand's (FBHS) sales are linked to big ticket, the analyst said.

For IBP, Ng sees risk of further multiple compression in a rising interest rate environment. The company has a mixed track record in offsetting inflation, he added.

On the flip side, Ng upgraded Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Buy from Hold given its "unparalleled pricing power" and "proven track record in delivering steady EBITDA growth even in a muted demand backdrop." Shares of AWI are rising nearly 3% intraday, though down almost 18% YTD. With ~95% of its sales tied to nonresidents, AWI should be protected from rising rates, Ng noted. And given that the company has been calling out strong bidding activity since Q1 2021, "volumes are poised to improve in 2022 as projects get off the ground," he added.

Previously, (March 18), existing home sales slumped 7.2% in February.