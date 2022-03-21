Mersana’s cancer therapy shows safety at lower doses without impact on efficacy - BTIG

Citing a recent data update, BTIG has issued a positive view on upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), the lead product candidate of clinical-stage biotech Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN).

At the ongoing Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, Mersana (MRSN) was scheduled to present data from its Phase 1 trial for the candidate in ovarian cancer. The data read as of June 10, 2021, included an analysis of nearly 100 patients in the expansion cohort of the study.

The results supported the decision to select 36 mg/m2 as the recommended Phase 2 dose for the UPLIFT trial, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, Mersana (MRSN) said last week.

For novel therapeutics to show “clinically meaningful” benefit, they need to improve progression-free survival (PFS) with a favorable safety profile and limited discontinuation rates, the analyst Kaveri Pohlman argues, citing expert views.

At the event, the company detailed that UpRi at a lower dose of 36 mg/m2 “provides better safety without compromising efficacy,” compared to the 43 mg/m2 dosage, the analyst notes. In addition to lower drug modification, the discontinuation rate in the lower dose group stood at 7% vs. 12% in the higher dose, Pohlman wrote.

BTIG reaffirmed the Buy rating on Mersana (MRSN) and kept its per share target unchanged at $29. Last September, the company shares crashed on the interim data readout from the study.