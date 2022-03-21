Shell (SHEL +4.2%) says it has been cleared by Australia's offshore petroleum authority to restart its flagship Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site, which has been shut-in for more than three months.

The FLNG vessel, which has suffered considerable downtime since starting production offshore Western Australia in 2018, experienced an unplanned event in early December that resulted in a complete loss of power, which then led to unreliable and intermittent power availability over three days.

Following the outage, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority ordered the company to set a plan and fix any problems to prove the facility could operate safely in the event of a power loss before being allowed to resume operations.

The FLNG unit can produce 3.6M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas plus 1.3M tons/year of condensate and 400K tons/year of liquid petroleum gas; the outage was one factor that drove up LNG prices in December.

"Shell's vast array of LNG assets should prove particularly useful as Europe looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas exports," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.