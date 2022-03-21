United Fire Group pops up after Piper Sandler boost price target
Mar. 21, 2022 12:58 PM ETUnited Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler reiterated a Overweight rating on United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and boosted its price target to $37 from $30 after pointing to the insurance provider's strong earnings.
- Analyst Paul Newsome noted that the current valuation does not reflect the company's improving earnings profile. Newsome told the new price target assumes United Fire's stock trades at book value one year from now.
- This revised price target suggests a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock's previous close.
- UFCS is up 7% in early Monday trading.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flags a Hold rating on the stock given inferior profitability grade: