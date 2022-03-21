SEC unveils climate change disclosure rules
Mar. 21, 2022 1:00 PM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)CVX, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a new proposal that would require US-listed companies to disclose climate-related risks and greenhouse gas emissions.
- Among the requirements, companies will need to disclose scope 1 and 2 emissions, those emissions that are generated through the normal course of business.
- However, the disclosure requirements also mandate that scope 3 emissions are provided to the public; those emissions which are "actual or likely" from the use of products by customers.
- The proposal is subject to public feedback, but likely to be finalized in 2022, according the Reuters.
- From an investor perspective, many companies like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) already disclose scope three emissions, and few investors will be surprised to find energy companies underperform on climate metrics; points which suggest new reporting requirements are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on share prices going forward.