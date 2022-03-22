Semiconductor market FY22 targets growth at 10.4%, down from 26.2% in 2021
- World Semiconductor Trade Statistics shows global semiconductor market sales at $556B in 2021 - an increase of 26.2% from 2020.
- The largest growth contributors were the Analog category with 33.1%, Memory with 30.9% and Logic with 30.8%; Sensors and Discrete Semiconductors had a growth rate in the range of 28%.
- Growth was somewhat lower in the Micro category at 15.1% and Optoelectronics at 7.4%.
- Worldwide semiconductor market is expected to increase by 10.4% in 2022 which corresponds to sales of $613.5B.
- By far the strongest growth is expected for Americas (16.4%), while lower growth rates are expected in Europe (10.8%), Japan (9.7%) and APAC (8.3%).
- Semiconductor tickers to watch: iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)