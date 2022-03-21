Ventas commits to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

Mar. 21, 2022 1:06 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Health care REIT Ventas (NYSE:VTR) on Monday has committed to achieve neutral operational carbon emissions by 2040, building upon its actions to defend the environment.
  • The company's strategy to achieve operational carbon neutrality includes three primary components: energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrification, which will be implemented in the office and senior housing operating ("SHOP") portfolios, the REIT said.
  • In an effort to reduce carbon emissions in a cost-effective way, the Ventas (VTR) sustainability team partners with office and senior housing operators to integrate energy efficiency measures and energy management practices.
  • Last week, Ventas declared a $0.45 per share dividend.
