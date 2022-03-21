SPAC Pono Capital to merge with cannabinoid drug developer Benuvia

SPAC Pono Capital (PONO) has agreed to combine with Benuvia, a developer of cannabinoid-based medications, in a deal that values the combined company at around $440M.

Under the deal, Benuvia will receive $115M in gross transaction proceeds. The deal’s closing is expected during Q3, with shares of the combined company trading on Nasdaq.

Benuvia sells a cannabis-based therapy called Syndros for the treatment of nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and appetite loss in AIDS patients. The company is also seeking the have the drug approved for additional indications, including agitation associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.

