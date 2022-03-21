Air Products (NYSE:APD +0.7%) edges higher as J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $275 price target, citing valuation as the stock has lagged industrial gases peer Linde (LIN -0.8%) over the past year and YTD.

Earnings strength for Air Products in 2022 likely will stem more from the large first state of its Jazan project in Saudi Arabia than from its core industrial gas operations, JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says, seeing the company earning $10.45/share in FY 2022 and $11.50 in FY 2023 compared with $9.02 in 2021.

Zekauskas believes "good merchant gas pricing should lead to a more rapid recovery of raw material price inflation than in the other specialty areas."

Taking a different view, Seeking Alpha contributor Patrick Doyle recently wrote that Air Products' valuation remains a problem and is "still not cheap enough."