Guggenheim is trimming its price target on Walt Disney (DIS -2%), with a close eye on the Parks business ahead of a catalyst in Disney's Parks Investor Experience March 28.

The firm's update comes as Disney's parks stay in the spotlight amid employee concerns over the company's position on Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, nicknamed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. CEO Bob Chapek has apologized for a slow response against the bill after taking heat from employees.

“Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was,” Chapek said. “It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

Guggenheim notes that a "rapid recovery" of park economics has been part of the analyst bull case, and while it's Neutral on the company, it has a positive view of the parks unit with "multiple points of forward-looking focus including attendance and capacity drivers, new attractions and resources, technology upgrades, per-capita spend expansion opportunities, new business initiatives, and spending requirements to drive further growth."

Its data tracker is implying record attendance in the fiscal second quarter, driven by local demand as international typically lags. The firm sees about a 7% revenue compound annual growth rate in the domestic parks business through fiscal 2025.

More detail should arrive with next Monday's Parks Investor Experience, its first such in-person event since the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge experience in May 2019.

Guggenheim cut its price target to $150 from $172, though, noting ongoing media concerns that consensus expectations for growth in the streaming segment are too optimistic. That target implies 9% upside from here.

Elsewhere, a CNBC dive into the relationship between Chapek and former CEO Bob Iger says their relationship began to fall apart in April 2020, as Iger commented to The New York Times about wanting to help Chapek run Disney through the COVID-19 pandemic - comments that CNBC says made Chapek furious.

The two rarely talk, with Chapek working with an inner circle that hasn't included Iger, and with Chapek in the spotlight of the Florida controversy, the rift puts a shadow over the company's immediate future, CNBC says.