Apple services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+ down
Mar. 21, 2022 1:18 PM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) services, including Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Maps and more are down, according to Down Detector, an online platform that gives real-time information regarding the status of various websites and services.
- A look at Apple's services website, however, paints a different picture, with all services appearing as "available."
- It is not yet known how widespread the outage is, though Bloomberg reported that the outage is also impacting Apple's (AAPL) internal corporate and retail operations, which is hampering remote work and retail operations.
- Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- A number of other services were also having problems on Monday, including Amazon Web Services (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL) and Workday (WDAY).
