Cadillac begins its all-electric chapter as GM's EV plans accelerate

General Motors Company (GM -3.1%) began production on Monday of its all-electric Cadillac Lyriq out of the automaker's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Lyriq will initially be sold in Debut Edition form, which features a 340 horsepower, 324 pound-feet of torque, a 100.4 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive. GM is targeting 300 miles of EPA-rated range.

The Cadillac Lyriq is being built on GM’s Ultium Platform, which is called the heart of the company’s EV strategy. The Ultium Platform encompasses a common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors and integrated power electronics.

Reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition sold out in just over 10 minutes late last summer. Notably, General Motors (NYSE:GM) said Lyriq demand continues to grow. New orders for the first all-electric Cadillac begin on May 19.

