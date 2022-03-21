AAR Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETAIRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AAR (AIR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+56.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $443.73M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.