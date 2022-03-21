FreightCar America Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 21, 2022 1:32 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FreightCar America (RAIL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+82.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RAIL has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.