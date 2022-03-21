PagSeguro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $600.79M (-71.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.