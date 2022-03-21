Verizon, Live Nation team up in ticket sale, 5G partnership
Mar. 21, 2022 1:48 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ), LYVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Verizon (VZ +0.4%) and Live Nation (LYV -1%) have teamed up in a multi-year partnership that involves exclusive ticket pre-sales and 5G technology coming to concert venues.
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) will work with Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) to create what they say will be "immersive in-person and virtual experiences that put fans at the center of every concert." Verizon (VZ) will continue deploying 5G Ultra Wideband in Live Nation (LYV) clubs, theaters and amphitheaters around the country.
- Those venues with 5G include The Wiltern in Los Angeles; The Fillmore locations in Miami and Silver Spring, Md. and the House of Blues locations in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Diego and Anaheim, Calif. Also, Irving Plaza in New York will be renamed Irving Plaza Powered by Verizon 5G.
- The new "First Access" ticket presale program meanwhile is exclusively for Verizon Up members for "the most sought-after live tours, including The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Dierks Bentley, Rosalía and more."
- Verizon's new Plus Play platform will also come into play, as Live Nation will provide exclusive access to some artists' live-streamed concerts through the Veeps streaming platform.