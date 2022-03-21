U.K. consumers handling credit card spending 'relatively well', Fair Issac says

Mar. 21, 2022 1:54 PM ETLYG, BCS, NWG, AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • U.K. credit card trends are showing that consumers are managing their credit card spending "relatively well," despite the well-documented increases in living costs, according to Fair Isaac's January 2022 credit card market report.
  • Average card balance of £1,512 (US$1,992) fell 2.4% from December and increased 0.4% from January 2021, while the average U.K. credit card spend of £669 fell almost 12% M/M and rose 17% Y/Y.
  • The main takeaways:Card spending and average active balances are following a typical January pattern of decline compared with December;
  • However, the percentage of payments to balance ratio increased M/M, atypical for January; and
  • There are some signs of financial distress as the percentage of accounts that have missed two payments rose 12% from December, but remains lower than January 2021.
  • Regarding U.S. credit card metrics, delinquency and net charge-off rates crept up in February, as expected
