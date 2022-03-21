Evotec receives €3 million milestone payment from Bayer for pain candidate
- Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) announced on Monday that it received a €3 million worth of milestone payment from German conglomerate Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) for clinical work related to a potential treatment for diabetic neuropathic pain ("DNP").
- The payment was triggered by the dosing initiation in a Phase 2 trial for the small molecule candidate, BAY 2395840, developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) in partnership with Evotec (EVO) as part of a multi-target research deal between the two companies.
- The trial is designed to study BAY 2395840 compared to placebo in DNP patients. It is expected to run until the end of 2022, Evotec (EVO) said.
