HealthEquity Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-47.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.74M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.