SPAC FirstMark shareholders vote to merge with wireless broadband provider Starry

SPAC FirstMark (FMAC) shareholders have voted in favor of the blank-check company merging with wireless broadband provider Starry.

In a filing, FirstMark said that shareholders voted for the deal in a special meeting held on March 16.

FirstMark and Starry announced in October that they planned to merge in a deal that carried a pro forma enterprise value of around $1.66B.

The deal would also give Starry $452M in cash, including a $130M committed PIPE and equity round that includes ArrowMark Partners, Atreides Management, Fidelity Management and Research, Tiger Global Management, and affiliates of FirstMark Capital. The financing is aimed at funding Starry’s growth and retiring its existing debt, the companies said.

The SPAC’s sponsor, FirstMark Capital, is a long-term investor in Starry and will retain its board seat in the newly combined company. The transaction also allows SPAC shareholders who don’t redeem their shares to share in a pool of 1M additional shares with an exchange ratio of 1.0242 to 1.2415, subject to the number of shares that remain unredeemed.

In January, Starry announced that it had hired Amazon’s former head of marketing and sales to be its new chief marketing officer.