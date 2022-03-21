DocuSign's CEO bought shares after it hit a low this month. Should you buy too?

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) rallied last Friday, boosted by news that its CEO purchased $5M worth of company stock. This helped take the one-time pandemic darling off a 52-week low reached earlier this month. With the firm's top executive showing confidence in its future, is it time for investors to step in and buy too?

Losing the Pandemic Momentum

DocuSign (DOCU) benefited from the digital transition spurred by the onset of the pandemic. With people forced to work from home, the electronic document signing service became a key tool for businesses to keep their operations running during lockdowns.

As a result, the stock, which traded below $70 just ahead of the start of the pandemic restrictions, saw significant gains through the middle of 2020. The stock added to its advance in mid-2021 as the firm released surprisingly strong results -- suggesting the company could keep its pandemic momentum going in a post-COVID world.

As a result, shares eventually touched an all-time high of $314.76 in September 2021. That marked a rally of more than 350% compared to its levels before the pandemic hit.

From there, however, the stock ran into serious selling pressure. This intensified in December, when the company released a quarterly report that included cautious revenue guidance. This sparked a massive drop, with shares cratering 42% in a single session.

Commenting on the disappointing results, DocuSign CEO Dan Springer reported that growth had slowed suddenly in Q3 and admitted that the firm had grown complacent about the high levels of interest it received during COVID.

DOCU continued its retreat after the earnings-inspired sell-off. The stock drifted lower through most of the early stages of 2022, reaching a 52-week low of $71. This basically represented a round trip from its pre-pandemic levels.

Is DOCU a Buy?

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) have bounced back in recent days. This intensified Friday amid news that its CEO has purchased nearly 67K shares at a price range between $73.20 and $77.07. The stock jumped more than 9% on the news, recording its fourth consecutive day of notable gains.

With the stock climbing more than 30% in a four-session period, does it remain a buy?

The Wall Street community is split on DOCU. Of the 20 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, half hold either a Buy or Strong Buy rating. Among the other ten, one gives the stock a Sell opinion. The rest rate DOCU as a Hold.

Quantitative measures paint a more skeptical picture. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings presents the stock as a Strong Sell, recognizing its strong fundamentals but still pointing to its valuation as a red flag.

The Quant Ratings give the stock a D- for valuation, even with its sharp decline lately. It receives an F for momentum. On the positive side, the system gives DOCU an A- for growth and a B for profitability.

For more on DOCU's long-term prospects, read a report from SA contributor The Financial Lexicon, which thinks the stock needs to hit $50 before it becomes a buy. Meanwhile, fellow contributor Loft Capital Management says the stock is "starting to tempt me."