Switch gains on report of potential strategic review, sale

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) rose 1.6% after a report that the data-center operator is exploring its options, including a possible sale.

Switch (SWCH) declined to comment, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. SWCH has a market cap of $7.1 billion.

The news comes after Switch announced in November that it's board approved a plan for the company to covert into a real estate investment trust, or REIT, like many other data-center operators. The change followed a push from activist Elliott Management, who the company said in August would get a board set, as Switch announced it was evaluating a potential REIT conversion.

Switch (SWCH) has short interest of 4.7%.

Switch is one of only a handful of publicly traded data-center REITs after much consolidation in the space in recent years including CyrusOne's (CONE) $15 billion announced sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners and American Tower's (AMT) purchase of CoreSite Realty.

Wells Fargo and Stifel analysts named Switch as a potential takeover target in June following QTS Realty agreed to a $10b sale to Blackstone (BX).